Two local students are in the running for Ireland’s Best Dressed Debutante 2023.

10 students are in the finals of the competition from around the country, which is run by Debs Ireland.

Ciaran Gorman of St Attracta’s Community School in Tubbercurry has made the final pick.

As has Katie Heneghan from the Convent of Mercy, Roscommon.

The overall winner of the competition will be chosen through a combination of 1/3 public vote, 1/3 DebsIreland vote and 1/3 Assets Model Agency’s vote.

The overall winner will win a holiday for two to New York City, as well as a year signed to Assets Model Agency.

The winner of the public vote will receive €300.

Voting closes on Tuesday November 28 at 12:00pm.

You can vote on www.debsireland.com

(photo credit to Debs Ireland)