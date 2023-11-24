Details of free parking in Castlebar for the Christmas period have been confirmed.

From December 6 – 29, there will be free parking from 8:30am to 12:30pm in certain car parks.

The four Mayo County Council car parks that will offer the service are located at:

Market Square, Castle Street, Spencer Street and Pavilion Road.

The four hour free parking window is to encourage people to shop early in the day.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Martin McLoughlin has been giving more information on the announcement to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: