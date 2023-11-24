That’s according to local Independent councillor Patsy O’Brien, who says currently any property left vacant is applicable to a 3% tax on it.

He says for many families in rural Ireland, who may have houses on farmland, they may ultimately demolish a property on their land, as they may not be in a position to renovate it, but cannot afford to pay a tax on the property.

He also says the tax itself is too broad, as it includes vacant rental properties and also homes for sale, while 3,500 local authority houses are left vacant.

Councillor O’Brien told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that a review needs to be carried out of the tax, as he believes it doesn’t take rural Ireland into consideration….