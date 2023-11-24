Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a vehicle on Williamstown Road, Castlerea, County Roscommon that occurred on Tuesday 21st November 2023 at approximately 5:30pm.

A woman in her 70s was injured during the course of this incident and later received treatment at Sligo University Hospital.

No arrests have been at this time but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry with regards to this investigation. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on this incident to come forward. In particular, anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of a 08 RN registration red Volkswagen Fox hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.