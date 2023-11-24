Yesterday's attack on young children in Dublin was the most barbaric act that can be carried out.





That's the view of Mayo based Aontu member Paul Lawless who says people don't feel safe anymore and has referenced the news that a Dublin based crime gang recently rented a house in Knock to carry out a number of burglaries in the region.





He says that while our population is rising our numbers of Gardai are decreasing.





Mr. Lawless says in Mayo we have seen a 20% rise in burglaries in Mayo.





The local election candidate has also stated that more Gardai resigned last month than retired.





He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew....