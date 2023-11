Gardai­ say 32 of the 34 people arrested in connection with last night's rioting will appear before the courts today.

In all 7 vehicles were damaged by fire including 3 buses, 3 Garda patrol cars and a Luas tram.



8 other Garda vehicles were extensively damaged while 13 properties were attacked causing extensive damage.

A number of Gardai­ were also injured during the course of the rioting, with one member of the force hospitalised with serious injuries.