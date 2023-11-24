34 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Dublin city last night.

The Garda Commissioner says thousands of hours of video and CCTV footage will be analysed in order to identify people involved.

The scenes followed a stabbing incident in Parnell Square earlier yesterday afternoon, in which a 5 year old girl and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured.

Commissioner Drew Harris insists the Garda response was not a failure.

Speaking to Midwest Radio this morning Mayo Fianna Senator Lisa Chambers said a re-evaluation of the policing plan is now necessary, together with a look at how gardai are equipped when they are mobilized to respond to such incidents.

She complimented the bravery of the gardai in response to the unprecedented level of lawlessness witnessed yesterday in our capital city.