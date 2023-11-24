The launch of Creative Places Ballaghaderreen will take place at the Square One Café, Durkin’s tomorrow (Sat) from 3pm to 6 pm. Poetry recitation, a film screening and music, with light refreshments, will be provided.

Creative Places Ballaghaderreen is a one-year research and development arts project funded by the Arts Council. Currently, there are 17 funded Creative Places around Ireland, focusing on places that have never benefited from sustained investment in the arts and creativity before.

Rhona McGrath, Arts Officer with Roscommon County Council said that her office, together with local partners, are delighted to have been successful in receiving the project funding. Our vision, she explained is to ‘Build a Better Ballaghaderreen,’ where the arts and creativity are central to a vibrant, diverse and proud community.

Ballaghaderreen is at the initial phase of development. The project will involve artists Nollaig Molloy, Julie Sharkey and Anna King using socially engaged art practices to explore how local businesses, community groups and individuals can develop an inclusive, sustainable arts programme for the local area.

The artists will work closely with Mary Smyth, who will coordinate the project on behalf of Roscommon County Council Arts Office.

The team are keen to meet professional and non-professional artists from all disciplines as well as members of the general public who are interested in how the arts can contribute to building a strong local economy and community.

E-mail to show interest in attending, otherwise individuals can pop in on the day.