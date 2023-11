Airline bosses are to discuss the challenges of developing green aviation fuel in the coming years.

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey is warning air travel is to shoot up in price, unless more sustainable aviation fuel is made.

Airline executives including Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary are attending his conference in County Meath today to discuss the issue.

MEP Markey says fossil fuels are driving up the cost of airline fuel...