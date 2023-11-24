School secretaries say they're "not done yet" when it comes to fighting for fair working conditions.



A trade union deal by Forsá means around 3000 school secretaries will join the Department of Education's payroll today and get backdated pay of up to 15 thousand euro.



Secretaries began their fight last year after they said they were tired of going to the Board of Management asking for pay rises and extra sick days.

Local councillor Marie Casserly, who also works as a career guidance councillor, says the decision hasn't come before time.

In many schools, these secretaries work longer hours and carry out a lot of work, but were faced with the issue of not being paid throughout school holidays.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan the decision for them to join Dept of education's payroll system has been a long time coming....