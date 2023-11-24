Details

Calm has been restored to Dublin city centre after rioting on the streets last night.

Gardai­ have branded the violence as 'gratuitous thuggery' after public transport was attacked , Garda vehicles damaged and some businesses looted.

The violent scenes followed a stabbing incident outside a school on Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

A five year old girl and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in the attack.

Two other children were were also hurt.

The suspect a man in his late 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News