A number of people, including children, have been injured in an incident in Dublin's north inner city.



Officers are at the scene and are being assisted by other emergency services.

It's believed a number of people - including children were injured in a suspected stabbing incident near a school at Parnell Square at around 2pm



In a statement, Gardaí said officers are are at the scene of a serious incident across from the Garden of Remembrance.



