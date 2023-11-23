School secretaries say they're "not done yet" when it comes to fighting for fair working conditions.



A trade union deal by Forsá means around 3000 school secretaries will join the Department of Education's payroll today and get backdated pay of up to 15 thousand euro.



Secretaries began their fight last year after they said they were tired of going to the Board of Management asking for pay rises and extra sick days.



Branch Secretary of Fórsa, Noreen O'Callaghan, says they will continue to fight for better working conditions.