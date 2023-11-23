The OPW has submitted its final report to Minister Paschal Donohue in relation to the Crossmolina Flood relief scheme.

That's according to Minister of State Dara Calleary.

The report was requested by Government last summer and will now need to be assessed before works can begin on the long awaited project.

Once approved, the works, which will be carried out by the OPW, will take 3 years to complete.

Minister Calleary says Government commitment on the delivery of the scheme remains a priority.

Additionally, the Fianna Fail Minister says funding has recently been given to mayo county council in the interim for flood defence measures in Crossmolina.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....