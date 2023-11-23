There is fear out there among a number of family carers and people who are receiving a non contributory pension, as the Department of Social Protection is carrying out a review of their payments. That’s according to HSE West forum member, Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

The councillor says a number of family carers locally have contacted him about the 20 page review that demands extensive financial details, and he says thatthe Department of Social Protection should already have this information on file.

He believes it’s an attempt to reduce payments to people who provide care to a family member 24.7 and receive just over 200 euro for their valuable services.

He is now calling on the Department “to back off” and stop this particular review and has called on local dail deputies to join him in the call.

Cllr Kilcoyne has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his concerns….