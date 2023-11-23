The new 6 day additional evening train (7.35 pm) from Dublin to Mayo, available from the 10th of December, will not serve Ballina Station on Saturdays. The discovery is disappointing, according to Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy.

The six day additional evening service will be available from Dublin to Westport.

Councillor Duffy told Midwest News today that he has been in contact with Irish Rail to find out why, and has been informed that it is due a problem related to time tabling and staffing at the Ballina station.

He has called on Irish Rail to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Cllr Duffy has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…