Due to a malfunction at the Crossmolina Water Treatment Plant, a Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect on the Crossmolina Public Water Supply Scheme, until further notice.
Water must be boiled for drinking, preparation of foods which are not cooked, brushing of teeth, in the making of ice cubes and consumers are advised to discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.
Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from www.water.ie