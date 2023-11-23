The Department of Education is to back pay some 3 thousand school secretaries this morning under a deal with the Trade union FORSA.

Depending on the length of service and school secretaries have now seen their pay increase by a minimum of 17per cent while some, with more than 20 years service, have received pay increases of over 32 per cent

The secretaries are being transferred onto the departments payroll system, meaning arrears payments going back to September 2021 will be brought up to date.

Payments of up to15 thousand euro can be expected in some of the cases.

School secretary at Ballymana national school in Galway Luisa Carty is delighted with the payment...