Members of one of Ireland's most prolific burglary gangs used an Airbnb rental as a base for a crime wave in which up to 20 homes were robbed in under five days.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the Dublin-based gang rented the property near Knock, Co Mayo, earlier this month to carry out the burglaries in three counties

The paper is reporting that the innocent host of the property was completely unaware that some of the country’s most notorious organised burglary gang criminals were staying at the house.

Investigations have revealed that up to eight gang members stayed in the property for less than a week and they used it as a base to target unoccupied houses in counties Roscommon, Galway and Mayo.

The gang is suspected of carrying out around 20 break-ins at night time in houses which were not occupied at the time. Cash and jewellery were their main targets in these burglaries and while there is not a stand-out figure in terms of what was stolen, the gang got away with goods with a combined value estimated to be worth many thousands of euro.

It is understood that the highly organised gang used three different cars during their crime spree. Gardai have established that they wore camouflage clothing and wellington boots and even walked through wet fields before breaking into houses which were mostly located in very rural areas.

Gardai located the Airbnb which was being used as a hub by the criminals and set up a special arrest operation. However the gang never returned to the property and no arrests have yet been made in the investigation.