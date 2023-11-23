The urgent need for electric car charging points in both Killala and Ballycastle to be provided for both locals and tourists, along the Wild Atlantic Way, has been highlighted by local Fine Gael councillor Jarlath Munnelly.

The councillor raised the matter at the recent monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

In response council management said they will work with Go-Car and ESB networks in an effort to secure potential locations for electric car charging points in both towns.

Afterwards councillor Munnelly spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…