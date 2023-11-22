A Ballyhaunis based Auctioneering company has been shortlisted in the 2023 KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards.

APP Kirrane Auctioneering with offices in Ballyhaunis and Galway has been shortlisted in the Residential Agency Awards Category.

The annual event, now in its eighth year, showcases excellence within Ireland's real estate sector and highlights the achievements and commitment demonstrated by each shortlisted contender.

The Gala Awards Night takes place tomorrow (Thursday) November 23 at the Convention Centre in Dublin.