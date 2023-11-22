Now in its third year, Ballina Climate Action Weekend brings some unusual angles to climate action.

Taking place this weekend (24 & 25 November), some of the highlights of the festival will capture the imaginations of locals, challenging attendees to think differently about climate change – and offer a great night out as well!

Ballina Climate Action Weekend is a Ballina Green Town event, supported by Ballina 2023, CARO Atlantic Seaboard North and AIB.

Chef Ronan Fox will guide diners through a zero waste dining experience on Friday 24th November, showcasing foods that are seasonal, sustainable and with a low carbon footprint.

The Accident Activist, comedian Diane O’Connor’s climate action themed show, will take place Saturday 25th November in the stunning surrounds of the Stables at Belleek Castle.

There are lots more events taking place as part of Ballina’s Climate Action Weekend, including funding workshops, a swap shop, tree planting and circular economy showcase.

Tickets for the Zero Waste Pop Up Dining Experience and the Accidental Activist and full details of the programme are available on www.maryrobinsoncentre.ie.

Susan Heffernan who is the Project Manager with the Mary Robinson Centre has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.