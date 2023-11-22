Patients presenting at the Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region are experiencing significant delays today.

There are 45 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital, the second highest number nationally today.

It’s followed by 38 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at University Hospital Galway.

There are ten patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital waiting for admission.

The highest number of patients on trolleys today, again, is at University Hospital Limerick – where 94 patients are waiting for beds