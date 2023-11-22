A Galway councillor has raised concerns over inadequate screening for those on the social housing list.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says residents in an area Galway city have learned that a social housing tenant has convictions for sexual offences.

He says they’re extremely concerned, particularly given this individual is also in close proximity to a playground.

The former Mayor of Galway claims the Residents Association raised their concern with the City Council in September – but never received a response.

Cllr. Cubbard has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.