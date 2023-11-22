Gardai in Castlerea are investigating a car theft where a woman was injured in a car park in Castlerea yesterday evening.

At approximately 5.35pm yesterday (Tues) evening a woman, aged in her 70s, was driving out of Lidl car park onto the Williamstown Road in Castlerea, when a man approached her car, and flagged her down. She stopped and got out of her car to assist the man when he jumped into the driver’s seat and took off in the car.

The woman had her hand on the car door handle, and fell and was injured as the thief sped off in her car. She was removed to Sligo University hospital following the incident and her condition is described as stable this morning.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The car that was stolen is described as a red volkswagen, with part registration 08 RN.

The thief is described as middle aged man, of strong build, with dark hair. He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094 9620019.