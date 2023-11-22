There are further positive indications that work on the N5 ByPass from Ballaghaderreen to Scramogue is set to commence in early 2024.

That’s according to Boyle based Fine Gael Councillor Liam Callaghan.

Funding of €450 million was approved for the project by Minister Eamon Ryan in September.

Cllr. Callaghan says that a major employment drive for workers locally has been advertised and that this suggests that the N5 project is set to recommence.

He has been giving more details on this development to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.