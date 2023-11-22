The Government has published the Planning and Development Bill 2023.

Described as the cornerstone for Irish planning for the coming decades by the Minister for Housing, the 700 page Bill is a culmination of months of Oireachtas scrutiny and stakeholder engagement since it was published in draft form last January.

Key reforms in the planning process outlined in the Bill include improved consistency and alignment throughout all tiers of planning;

Significant restructuring and resourcing of An Bord Pleanala, which will be renamed An Coimisiun Pleanala.

There will be new strategic ten year Development Plans for Local Authorities

It also promises increased certainty across the planning system through the introduction of statutory timelines for decision-making, including for the first time, for An Coimisiun Pleanala.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the Bill is momentous not only in its size but in its significance to nearly every aspect of people’s lives from infrastructure to tackling the climate transition.

He added it will impact housing, roads, renewable energy and environmental and architectural conservation.