Three Irish cities have been ranked among the best globally for students.

Galway, Cork and Dublin came in 7th, 22nd and 38th place respectively in the 'Top 50 Student Cities in the World for 2023'.

Galway also took first place in the world in the 'Student Friendliness' category.

The placings are decided by analysing ratings and reviews by students of areas such as cost-of-living, nightlife, public transport, amenities and safety.