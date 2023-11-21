A road safety campaigner says people will continue to use loopholes to avoid penalty points until our laws are changed.

A seldom-used loophole in the Road Traffic Act allows motorists to accept a one-day disqualification from a court which could allow them to avoid getting penalty points.

The founder of PARC road safety group, Susan Gray, met with the Taoiseach and senior ministers last week to discuss the increase in road deaths.

She set up he organisation after her husband died in a crash - and says she's been campaigning for reform of the law for years: