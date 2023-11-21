Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphrey has today announced funding €100,000 for Cong and Killala.

€50,000 will be given to outdoor recreation projects in both areas as part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Funding has been awarded to Cong to Lisloughrey Pier Recreational Trail for the detailed design for a new 3.5km scenic trail.

This trail connects Cong and the 19th Century dry canal structure and onwards to Kelly’s cave.

The second project to receive funding is Ireland’s first underwater artificial reef in Killala bay, as well as environmental funding costs in Killala.

Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon is Spokesperson on Tourism and Sport for his party and has welcomed the news for both Mayo communities.

Deputy Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: