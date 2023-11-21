The water supply to residents of Clare Island has been restored following 10 days whereby residents of the North and West of the island were without water.

This disruption came just six weeks after the lifting of Clare Island’s fifth Boil Water Notice in two years.

Despite the water restoration, this recurring issue is worsening the living condition of already vulnerable islanders.

Joanne Carroll, Community Development Coordinator of the island, says that the short term fixes to the overall problem are just ‘band aids to a failing system.’

She has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about what residents have had to endure as a result of the water outage:

(pic Mayo CoCo)