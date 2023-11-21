An inquest was opened and adjourned yesterday (Monday) into the death of Christy Henry, a resident of Innisbiggle Island.

Mr. Henry, who was aged 60, died after the car which he was driving veered into a lake on the island.

The cause of his death was revealed by a pathologist, who gave evidence to the inquest, as asphyxia due to drowning.

After hearing medical evidence as to the cause of death, the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor adjourned the inquest to December 18 for mention.

The coroner said it will be possible to determine what happened to Mr. Henry at a later stage.