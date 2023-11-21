The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have called on all public representatives to back farming and our rural communities by voting against the Nature Restoration Law (NRL) when it comes before the Irish and European Parliaments for final ratification.

Speaking on this INHFA President Vincent Roddy detailed how the compromised text agreed in Brussels last week will create major problems for many farmers and the wider rural community.

For the estimated 50,000 farmers impacted we will, he stated “see a major reduction in farming activity and in some instances see the cessation of all farming activity.”

This he added “will impact well beyond the farm gate, undermining the rural economy but critically failing to deliver for nature.”

Mr. Roddy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: