A coroner has demanded action on Ballygowan Bridge on the N60 near Claremorris, stating it is “clearly dangerous” from a road traffic point of view.

Pat O’Connor, Coroner for the District of Mayo, made his comments at an inquest into the death of a 43-year-old man in a horrendous road traffic accident last February.

The victim, Alyvydas Kerbalis, with an address at Brickens, Claremorris, was the driver of a van which was involved in a single vehicle impact with the bridge.

He was decapitated in the late night incident.

Mr. Kerbalis worked as a tyre mechanic, according to inquest documentation.

Coroner O’Connor returned a verdict of misadventure after hearing evidence that the victim was six times over the drink drive limit.

However, the coroner did stress that the narrow, winding bridge is a major ‘black spot’ due to the number of accidents there over the years.

He said it had been constructed in an era when only horses and carts could go beneath it.

Mr. O’Connor added that it is clearly time for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Irish Rail to take remedial action.

He said that both bodies should review the bridge and see what can be done to alleviate the dangers.