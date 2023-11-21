The Government will consider a proposal to scrap censorship laws, dating from 1929.

It's one of a number of issues being brought to Cabinet this morning.

Current censorship laws mean some books, magazines or newspapers that are considered incident - are censored or banned.

The laws are almost 100 years old and were recommended by a body called the Committee on Evil Literature.

The Justice Minister will tell Cabinet Ministers, society has changed so the laws need to change with it.

Also on the Cabinet agenda are proposals to allow all college graduates to vote for Seanad candidates. and not just those from specific Universities.

Approval will also be sought to accelerate the development of the Adare bypass in Limerick.

It's to ensure it's completed by the Ryder Cup in 2027.