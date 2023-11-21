The murder trial of James Kilroy (50), who admits killing his wife Valerie (41) at their rural Westport home, has collapsed for a second time at the Central Criminal Court.

This comes as a key defence witness is now unavailable to give evidence, whilst in the process of giving his testimony.

According to the Irish Examiner, evidence in the trial was scheduled to continue before the 12 jurors at midday yesterday (Monday November 21 2023).

The jury of five men and seven women were told by Mr Justice Paul McDermott that psychiatrist Keith Rix became unavailable and will not be available to provide to the court in the immediate future.

Professor Rix was called by the defence and had given evidence before his testimony was “suddenly interrupted” last Friday.

Mr Justice McDermott said that the court could not continue with the trial, given the importance of Professor Rix’s evidence to the case.

Since opening on November 8 at the Criminal Courts of Justice, the trial had heard nearly two weeks of evidence.

Mr Kilroy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his occupational therapist wife Valerie French Kilroy at their home at Kilbree Lower, Westport between June 13 and June 14 2019.

He has been remanded in custody and his case has been listed in the next to fix dates on November 28.