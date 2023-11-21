Gardaí are investigating a robbery from a premises on Adelaide Street, Sligo which occurred in the early hours of Monday, 20th November 2023.

Shortly after 2am, two males wearing balaclavas entered the premises.

A staff member was threatened at knife point and before both individuals fled on foot with a sum of cash.

Enquires are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.