Ballina based barber Ricky Pownall was among the awards once again last night, this time at the Crossan BeFab Hair and Beauty Awards.

Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo, Ricky won the Barber Cut Senior Award last night.

Owner of Ricky’s Barbers in Market Lane, Ballina, Ricky won Barber of the Year just two months ago at the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards.

(photo credit Ricky Pownall Social Media)