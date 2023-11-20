The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was in Mayo today for a number of official engagements.

This afternoon he officially opened the new Fire Station in Crossmolina.

The number of householders in Mayo seriously impacted by pyrite - defective blocks - in their homes was raised with the Minister who met some of the affected householders in Ballina earlier this morning.

Midwest News asked the Minister about that meeting and the difficulties for many in finding temporary rented accommodation as their homes are either being rebuilt or being remediated….

And the Minister indicated that there are efforts underway to assist in finding temporary rented accommodation for householders in receipt of the defective block compensation scheme...

Minister O’Brien visited the new 50 unit social housing development – Rehins Fort, located off the Foxford Road in Ballina at lunchtime today.

The new state of the art development has been built to the highest building specs by Mayo county council, and it’s anticipated that the first tenants will be in situ before Christmas.

Diarmuid Kiely is an executive architect with the local authority who worked on the development and he has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about it…