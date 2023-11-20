Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has today announced €1 million funding to support Men’s Sheds.

Grants of up to €3,000 will be provided to over 435 Men’s Sheds across the country as part of the initiative.

21 Men’s Sheds across Mayo will be in line to receive funding according to Mayo TD Alan Dillon.

This will assist in the weekly running costs of the facilities and help to carry out any small improvements needed in their premises.

The Men’s Sheds in Mayo receiving funding are:

Kilcommon, Mulranny, Kiltimagh, Castlebar, Westport, Ballina, Crossmolina, Ballinrobe, Islandeady, Foxford, Claremorris, Charlestown, Swinford, Achill Island, Ballyhaunis, Erris, Glen Nephin, Kilfian, Louisburgh, Newport and Round Tower.