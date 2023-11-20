Galway dentist Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Zein has been announced as the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year for the Connacht/ Ulster region.

Dr Al-Zein was recognised for selflessly treating patients who were unable to afford the extensive work required at his own expense.

In nominating, the patient, who travelled more than two hours for treatment said:

"Dr. Al-Zein treated all my oral health problems with utmost care and generosity. His decision to cover extensive treatments within the limits of my Medical Card showcases a rare dedication to patient well-being.”

Now in its 16th year, the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Awards 2023 celebrate dentists in their local communities who have provided dental treatment and care that has gone over and above for their patients.

This year’s Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year winners are:

Overall Winner – Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year: Dr Adrianne Dolan, HSE Dublin.

Dublin Winner – Dr Bruno Viana Reis, Unique Dental, Cork Street

Connacht/Ulster Winner – Dr Mohammed-Ali Al-Zein, Devon Park Dental, Galway

Munster Winner – Dr Danielle Quinlivan, Quinlivan Dental, Kanturk, Cork

Rest of Leinster Winner – Dr Gary Collins, Kilcullen Dental & orthodontics, Kildare

Special Case Award – Dr Orla Clarke, Boyne Dental, Navan

Dental Team Winner – Dental Care Ireland, Killarney.

Treatment of a Child Award – Dr Catherine McKinley, Osraí Paediatric Dental Kilkenny

Young Dentist of the Year – Dr Laura Kennedy, Glenview Dental, Tallaght, Dublin