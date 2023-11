Minister Darragh O'Brien is due in Ballina around now to officially open a new 50 unit housing development in the town, Rehin's Fort.

It's one of a number of official engagements being carried out by the Minister in the county today.

He is also due to visit the almost completed Innovation Quarter at Market Square.

From there he will travel to Crossmolina, where he will officially open the new fire station.

Earlier this afternoon he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley....