Tributes have been paid to the late John Dunford who passed away on Saturday.

John, of Corbawn Close, Shankill and formerly Castlebar, was well known in music circles right across the country.

He served as a sound engineer for many years with The Waterboys, and co-produced the studio sessions that led to Fisherman’s Blues and Too Close to Heaven.

His work as a sound engineer also saw him team up with the likes of Planxty, Clannad, Moving Hearts and De Dannan.

Later, John would become manager for Sharon Shannon, who paid a glowing tribute to John earlier today describing him as a great friend.

In the wake of his passing, Mary Black dedicated the song ‘No Frontiers’ to John at her show in the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar on Saturday evening.

The singer started her career in music alongside John and his brother Steve in the Castlebar band General Humbert.

John passed away peacefully on November 18 surrounded by his loving family in the Blackrock Hospice.

John is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Bernie, his brothers Steve and Tom, and nephew Kevin.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Hilly, daughters Becky, Hannah, Katy and Emily, sons-in-law Niall and Craig, grandchildren Shay, Jude and Sid, brother Chuck, sister Derval, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his entire extended family and many close friends.

Reposal will take place at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. At John’s request, his funeral will take place privately. House strictly private.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.