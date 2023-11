The Great National Hotel Ballina has issued a statement in relation to allegations of an incident that took place at Declan Nerney’s show on Friday night.

They have denied the allegations that a brawl broke out at the event, after video footage circulated at the weekend across social media.

The video was taken, in fact, at a kickboxing event in County Clare in 2018.

Here is the statement issued this morning by the Great National Hotel Ballina: