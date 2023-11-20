The Midlands-North-West constituency will have an extra MEP seat for next June's European Parliament Elections.

It's going from 4 to 5 seats, after counties Laois and Offaly transfer from the South to the Midlands.

The recommendations follow a month-long public consultation process - after the European Council decided to allocate an extra MEP to Ireland - increasing our total from 13 to 14.

That's according to Senator Lisa Chambers, who has already confirmed her intention to seek party nomination for the election, which will coincide with next year's local elections.

She says while the additional seat is welcome, the elections will still remain competitive.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....