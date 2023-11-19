Skills shortages have become a critical challenge in the technology sector in Ireland and strategies need to be introduced to enhance the skills needed for the workforce to thrive in the digital era.

The path to overcoming these challenges, according to MEP Maria Walsh, is to have more women in tech and STEM industries, supporting women to embrace upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

This, she believes will be the catalyst in helping Irish companies, and particularly SMEs, to thrive in the digital era.

Speaking at the EU Digital SME Summit in Brussels, during this year’s European SME Week, MEP Walsh said small and medium enterprises across the country must be encouraged to foster an upskilling culture, alongside attracting more women to the sector.

The Midlands Northwest MEP has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: