The Local Authority Home Loan has now been extended to vacant and derelict properties.

This news has been confirmed by Mayo based Minister of State Dara Calleary.

Those who are successful in applying for the grant must be eligible for a local authority home loan to apply to buy a vacant or derelict property.

Minister Calleary says it's going to encourage more people to buy vacant properties and refurbish them.

Nationally 5,100 applications have been made to local authorities with more than half of those approved.

Minister Calleary says several hundred of those applications approved have been in Mayo.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: