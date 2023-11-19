One Hundred and 50 Thousand women between the ages of 17 to 26 have taken up free contraception since the scheme was expanded earlier this year.

The service provides end-to-end contraception for all women and girls ordinarily resident here, covering the cost of consultations, prescriptions, and any fittings, removals and checks.

Launched in September 2022 for women aged 17 to 25, it was expanded to include women aged 26 in January this year.

In September, it was further expanded to include women aged 27 to 30, and will be further expanded on January 1, 2024, to women aged 31.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is delighted with the uptake of the scheme.