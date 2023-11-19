As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway County West Drugs Unit assisted by Loughrea Drugs Unit, Galway Drugs Unit and Garda Dog Unit conducted planned searches on three premises in the Connemara area of County Galway yesterday morning.



During the course of the searches Gardaí seized cocaine worth €75,000 (analysis pending) and quantities of Cannabis. A sum of cash was also seized.

Two males have been arrested connection with the investigations and are currently detained at a Garda Station in County Galway. One is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 while the second is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.