After weeks and months of dispute, Bonniconlon's Post Office will reopen next month.

The service will recommence on December 4, which has been met with rejoice from the locals who would otherwise be forced to travel further afield for postal service.

However, local Fine Gael Councillor John O'Hara has been made aware of a message from an Post to locals that has caused some confusion.

Those who use Bonniconlon Post Office have been asked by an Post to select an alternative outlet to avail of the same services such as a pension.

Councillor O'Hara, following consultation with the proprietors of the Post Office, is asking people to ignore an Post's request.

He has been giving more information to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: